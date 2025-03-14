I have some exciting news! I will be attending the Elite 11 Los Angeles Regional camp this Sunday as a credentialed media member on behalf of this blog. My previous jobs have given me opportunities to attend fun in-person football events, but this will be my first time going as a media member based off something I’ve built myself. I’m really proud of this, and thank you all for reading to help make this happen. To celebrate, here are the prospects I’m most excited to see on Sunday:

Disclaimer: I do not have an exact list of attendees, so this is also me guessing who will be there

5 Star ATH/CB Brandon Arrington (2026)

Arrington is from La Mesa, California which is about a two hour drive from the regional, so he may not make the event. But if he does show up he will have my full attention. The 6’2 180 pounder is touted as one of the best athletes in the class, he’s considering running track in college, and my market model has him as the most highly sought after non-QB in the class. He currently has official visits scheduled to Penn State, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Georgia with no reported front runner.

4 Star QB Brady Smigiel (2026)

For the sake of brevity I’m only placing one QB on this list, but I will try my best to have extensive notes on all of the biggest 2026 SoCal QBs at the event. So you have names to know, those other QBs are 4 stars Jaden O’Neal, Troy Huhn, Luke Fahey, and Oscar Rios. The former Florida State commit is my pick because according to my model he is one of the three most sought after QBs in this class alongside 5 stars Jared Curtis and Dia Bell. Experts have recently predicted for him to commit to Washington.

5 Star WR Chris Henry Jr. (2026)

Henry is the latest in a long line of elite Ohio State wide receiver commits. The scouts rave about his nearly 6’6 frame, massive catch radius, route running ability, and surprising agility for his frame. He comes from a very athletic family: his father played for the Bengals, his sister Seini Hicks started as a freshman for Ohio State’s women’s basketball team, and his younger brother DeMarcus is a 4 star basketball recruit in the class of 2027. He is also reportedly close with current Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. I’m interested in him because my model does not meaningfully differentiate him between any of the other top receivers in the class. I’ll be paying close attention to his 40 time, he was timed at a 4.65 after his sophomore season so I want to know if its improved despite his knee injury last season.

4 Star DL Tomuhini (Tom Tom) Topui (2026)

California has a reputation of not producing much beef. This year is no exception to that stereotype, my market model only has 8 defensive linemen qualifying for a market rating. Topui and 4 star James Carrington are the only high-level prospects at the position in the state. I am excited for Topui in particular because I have heard from fellow recruiting reporters that he has looked excellent in similar showcases. He is currently committed to Oregon.

NR OL Elisha Mueller (2028)

This is a stretch since I am not even sure if high school freshmen are eligible to be invited to an event like this. But Mueller is the only freshman offensive linemen in the state with any power 4 offers. He’s listed at 6’4 280, so if he were to show up I would be interested to see if he is actually as big as advertised and if he’s athletic enough to justify the early USC and Oregon offers.