As the regular season comes to an end and we approach Early Signing Day there is one story that dominates the recruiting headlines: Florida has a Top 15 class. A month ago, Florida looked like it was about to fire Billy Napier and the 2nd-worst recruiting class in the SEC with only 11 commits. Now they have 12 4 Stars and a Top-15 class on the back of a freshman phenom QB and a 3 game win streak.

Florida officially announced that Billy Napier would return as the head coach in 2025 on November 7th. Then Freshman QB DJ Lagway returned from injury for an upset win against LSU on November 16th. Since that time, Florida has gained commitments from 9 new high school players. All of which were either directly flipped from a rival program or were previously committed elsewhere. It is a fools errand to try and parse what exactly has caused these players to change their mind - the late winning streak, Lagway’s immense promise, or the stability of Napier’s position - but it is undeniable that the Gators are succeeding at persuading new players to enter the program.

Momentum began to snowball last week after the Gators upset Ole Miss and likely knocked them out of the playoffs. Following that upset the Gators managed to flip 7 recruits in a single week. All but two are 4 star recruits, and the two which weren’t will add some much needed depth to their skill positions. I find most striking that 5/7 are from either the Atlanta or Miami metro regions. This would suggest that after the Napier administration got their second lease on life, they altered their focus to try and get talented players from the two biggest metros in their footprint.

The train doesn’t look like its over either. On3’s industry experts have logged predictions for blue chip safeties Lagonza Hayward and Hylton Stubbs to come to Gainesville. It is an absolutely remarkable turnaround for a program that was expected to let go of their coach at season’s end.

Elsewhere in college football, I’m keeping my eyes on what shakes out at the schools who have fired their head coaches. We’ve already seen a some decommits from UCF and West Virginia, so I’m interested to see how much these classes deteriorate. The transfer portal has started whirring up, and I’ll be on the lookout on the transfer portal in particular.

A quick programming note, with the Early Signing Period on December 4th-6th I will be updating with daily blog posts following each day. We’ll note major flips, rankings shake ups, and other notable wider trends.

Flips

Indiatlantic, FL 4 Star QB Brady Hart (Michigan → Texas A&M) Hart reclassified into the Class of 2025.

Loganville, GA 4 Star DL Joseph Mbatchou (Texas → Florida) Mbatchou was previously committed to Florida earlier this cycle.

Shawnee, KS 4 Star EDGE Jayden Woods (Penn State → Florida)

Loxahatchee, FL 4 Star LB Ty Jackson (USC → Florida)

Monroe, NC 4 Star S Jordan Young (Clemson → Michigan)

Fairburn, GA 4 Star OT Tavaris Dice (Auburn → Florida)

Fort Valley, GA 4 Star IOL Peyton Joseph (Florida State → Georgia Tech)

Fort Lauderdale, FL 4 Star RB Byron Louis (Florida State → Florida)

Atlanta, GA 4 Star EDGE London Merritt (Ohio State → Colorado)

Portland, OR 4 Star OT Zac Stascausky (Washington → Oregon)

East Lansing, MI 3 Star RB Jace Clarizio (Michigan State → Alabama)

West Chester, OH 3 Star LB Grant Beerman (Purdue → Illinois) Beerman will probably become a favorite of the Barstool crowd in a couple years if he develops into a starter.

Murfreesboro, TN 3 Star RB Daune Morris (USC → Tennessee)

Lynchburg, VA 3 Star WR Jordan Scott (Arizona State → Florida State)

Atlanta, GA 3 Star OT Jahari Medlock (Cincinnati → Florida)

Richmond, VA 3 Star CB Terrance Edwards (West Virginia → Michigan State)

League City, TX 3 Star WR Muizz Tounkara (Arizona → Florida)

Dacula, GA 3 Star WR Jordan Allen (Louisville → Georgia Tech)

Stuart, FL 3 Star EDGE Alexander McPherson (Oklahoma State → Colorado)

Centerville, OH 3 Star OT Kuol Kuol (Purdue → Iowa State)

Cartersville, GA 3 Star CB Jordyn Woods (Cincinnati → Ohio State)

Cincinnati, OH 3 Star IOL Tucker Kattus (Kentucky → Clemson)

Irmo, SC 3 Star CB Elgin Sessions (West Virginia → Georgia Tech)

Commitments

Mobile, AL 4 Star OT Carde Smith (Colorado) Smith was previously committed to Alabama.

Petal, MS 4 Star DL Kelten Mickell (TCU) Mickell was previously committed to Liberty.

Athens, GA 3 Star QB Hezekiah Millender (Georgia) Georgia already has a commitment from 4 Star QB Ryan Montgomery this cycle. Montgomery was hurt early this season, so it will be interesting to see if this impacts his commitment at all.

East St. Louis, IL 3 Star WR Dejerrian Miller (Kentucky)

Lawrenceville, GA 3 Star OT Dennis Uzochukwu (Georgia)

Palestine, TX 3 Star DL Perry Cole (TCU)

Fleming Island, FL 3 Star CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

Brooklyn Park, MN 3 Star EDGE Ismael Kante (Illinois)

Seffner, FL 3 Star LB Cameron White (Louisville)

Plant City, FL 3 Star QB Chris Denson (Clemson)

Hickory, NC 3 Star WR Jamien Little (Duke)

Bryan, TX 3 Star WR Jaquise Martin (Houston)

San Bruno, CA 3 Star IOL Peter Langi (Washington)

Fort Worth, TX 3 Star WR Quentin Gibson (Colorado)

Plainfield, IL 3 Star OT Kaveon Lee (Minnesota)

Hilliard, OH 3 Star LB Terris Dudley (NC State)

Albany, OR 3 Star TE Austin Simmons (Washington)

Columbus, TX 3 Star ATH Grayson Rigdon (NC State) Rigdon will be playing RB for the Wolfpack.

Cincinnati, OH 3 Star OT Jahmir Davis (West Virginia)

Ashburn, VA 3 Star ATH Trey Dudley (Syracuse) Dudley was formerly committed to James Madison and will be playing LB for the Orange.

Dyersburg, TN 3 Star OT Breyden Turnage (Mississippi State)

Columbus, OH 3 Star CB Tyrell Russell (West Virginia)

Frankfort, IL 3 Star RB Zion Gist (Michigan State)

Pensacola, FL 3 Star IOL Tyler Folmar (Louisville)

Miami, FL 3 Star EDGE Deangelo Thompson (Syracuse)

North Royalton, OH 3 Star IOL Brandon Homady (West Virginia)

Lancaster, TX 3 Star LB Ke’Breion Winston (Baylor)

Mission Hills, CA NR CB Jonah Martinez (TCU)

Fort Valley, GA NR WR Isaiah Mitchell (Cincinnati)

Platte City, MO NR EDGE Chandavian Bradley (Oklahoma State)

Saint George, UT NR OT Simona Fuailetolo (Oklahoma State)

Lake City, FL NR DL Rashod Bradley (Oklahoma State)

Tylertown, MS NR CB Amarien Jefferson (Mississippi State)

Crytal Springs, MS NR S Ja’Bryis Stewart (Mississippi State)

Malvern, PA NR WR Andrew Pellicciotta (Duke)

Smiths Station, AL NR DL Jamarcus Moye (Mississippi State)

Decommitments

West Jordan, UT 5 Star WR Jerome Myles (USC) Myles is one of three uncommitted 5 star recruits going into the Early Signing Day.

Lyons, GA 4 Star S Lagonza Hayward (Tennessee) Hayward has been projected to flip to Florida by several industry experts.

Tampa, FL 4 Star EDGE Jesse Harrold (LSU)

Warner Robins, GA 4 Star OT Chastan Brown (UCF)

Santa Ana, CA 4 Star WR Marcus Harris (Oklahoma)

Rabun Gap, GA 4 Star IOL Justin Hasenhuetl (Georgia Tech)

Lehi, UT 3 Star TE Bear Tenney (Nebraska)

Montgomery, AL 3 Star DL Christopher Johnson (Mississippi State)

Buford, GA 3 Star LB Kenyon Rivera (Kansas)

Fort Wayne, IN 3 Star LB Kimar Nelson (Purdue)

The Woodlands, TX 3 Star K Scott Starzyk (Iowa)

Cincinnati, OH 3 Star TE Caden Piening (UCF)

Tampa, FL 3 Star CB Serious Stinyard (West Virginia)

Huntingtown, MD 3 Star DL Evan Powell (West Virginia)

Wichita Falls, TX 3 Star WR Isaiah Anderson (Texas Tech)

Reclassifications

Watkinsville, GA 4 Star Zach Weeks (LSU) Weeks has two older brothers (Whit and West) who are currently LSU LBs.



Ratings Changes

4 Stars → 3 Stars Greenwich, CT OT Matty Augustine (Notre Dame) Cincinnati, OH CB Jaimier Scott (Wisconsin)

