The Evaluation Period
The Northeast Is Full of Primates
Recruiting concentration varies wildly across the nation - but it doesn't seem to impact how well teams can put up a fence
Dec 20
Conor McQuiston
The Northeast Is Full of Primates
The Pigs of Tomorrow: Looking Ahead to the 2025 Class
As per end-of-year tradition, VP takes a stab at identifying some freshmen contributors for the next season.
Dec 18
Alabama Badly Lost Its Home State This Cycle - And Might Be Losing The South
Alabama had its worst in-state class in Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm, and it could be a canary in the coal mine for their chances in Dixie.
Dec 17
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Class of 2025 Early Signing Day 1 Recap
Oregon has the best class in the nation
Dec 5
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Power 4 Class of 2025 Rankings: Conference Championship Week
Florida - against all odds - has a Top-15 Class
Dec 2
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
November 2024
Power 4 Class of 2025 Rankings: Week 14
Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan, chaos ensued
Nov 25
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Power 4 Class of 2025 Rankings: Week 12
Ohio State regains the #1 class over a faltering Alabama, Ole Miss surges, and the QB Carousel begins
Nov 18
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
The 5 Seed in the College Football Playoff is OP
Ohio State is on track to have the easiest path to win it all
Nov 13
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Power 4 Class of 2025 Rankings: Week 12
Georgia picks up some much needed victories on the recruiting trail despite a loss on the field
Nov 11
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Where do Power 4 players come from?
Mostly Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, the DMV, Houston, and Miami
Nov 8
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Power 4 Conference Class of 2025 Recruiting Rankings
How does every P4 team's 2025 recruiting class rank within their conference?
Nov 5
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
Power 4 Class of 2025 Rankings: Week 11
Despite a bad weekend on the field, things are looking up for Michigan
Nov 4
Conor McQuiston
Share this post
